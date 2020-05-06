India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry

The Money Show asked Graeme Harlow, Managing Director in South Africa of Diageo, what he would like to see the South African government doing in order to open the taps.

Our position would be that the sale of alcohol in a closely monitored way through bottle shops and online delivery for at-home consumption is perfectly reasonable within the current lockdown conditions. Graeme Harlow, Managing Director, South Africa - Diageo

South Africa is one of a very very small list of countries that continues to ban the off-premise, at-home consumption of liquor. Our position is that a vast majority of South Africans would choose to consume responsibly at home in support of the government's objectives with the Covid-19 lockdown. Graeme Harlow, Managing Director, South Africa - Diageo

Covid-19 is proving to be an economic crisis just as it is a health crisis. The alcohol industry is playing a very valuable role in the economy...and it's about getting the balance right. Graeme Harlow, Managing Director, South Africa - Diageo

Listen to the interview below - it starts about 4 minutes into the clip.

