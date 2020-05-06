India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry
The Money Show asked Graeme Harlow, Managing Director in South Africa of Diageo, what he would like to see the South African government doing in order to open the taps.
Our position would be that the sale of alcohol in a closely monitored way through bottle shops and online delivery for at-home consumption is perfectly reasonable within the current lockdown conditions.Graeme Harlow, Managing Director, South Africa - Diageo
South Africa is one of a very very small list of countries that continues to ban the off-premise, at-home consumption of liquor. Our position is that a vast majority of South Africans would choose to consume responsibly at home in support of the government's objectives with the Covid-19 lockdown.Graeme Harlow, Managing Director, South Africa - Diageo
Covid-19 is proving to be an economic crisis just as it is a health crisis. The alcohol industry is playing a very valuable role in the economy...and it's about getting the balance right.Graeme Harlow, Managing Director, South Africa - Diageo
Listen to the interview below - it starts about 4 minutes into the clip.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected
It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.Read More
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard.Read More
Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanley needs your help to stay afloat
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.Read More
R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19.Read More
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means
A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19..Read More
This is how SARS tax collection is impacted by Covid-19
Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, on how tax collection has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Here is how you can help save Buns Out
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops
A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survive the COVID-19 crisis.Read More
PSC slams government for SMME payment delays
PSC commissioner Moeletis Lebalo says some of the 'culprits' include health, public works and education.Read More