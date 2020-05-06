Streaming issues? Report here
Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanley needs your help to stay afloat

6 May 2020 5:14 PM
by
Tags:
Save Your Faves
Salvation Cafe
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots to ensure that they continue to operate after the lockdown.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

One of the businesses hoping to benefit from the programme is Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanely in Johannesburg.

Salvation Cafe owner Remko van Niekerk says the situation they find themselves in now is nothing short of a disaster.

Niekerk describes how the lockdown has particularly affected his staff.

These times are really tough for them as much as it is tough for us. We have been allowed to re-open for takeaways so some of them are back at work. We have no idea right now if it is worth it or if income will exceed expenses but we have to give this a go and we have to make this work,

Remko van Niekerk, Owner - Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanely

It is a challenge, especially under the current restrictions. Let's hope it will ease up soon so we can also start accepting collections, that will really help.

Remko van Niekerk, Owner - Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanely

Voucher Plan is an amazing initiative and really it comes down to cash-flow....by people buying vouchers. It would really help us to generate cash-flow again, restart our engine, pay suppliers, pay staff, get the ship going again and get on top of this crisis.

Remko van Niekerk, Owner - Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanely

Click on the link below to hear more.....


