Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni
City of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina has defended the system they use to distribute food parcels in the City.
Masina says so far they have distributed almost 11,000 food parcels from the food bank.
The response from Masina comes after callers on the Joanne Joseph Show complained that people in Reiger Park have not received adequate food parcels as promised.
One of the callers, Paul, told Joanne that they have only received 800 food parcels to date while they have 40,000 people to supply.
In a heated conversation with Joanne Joseph, Masina says there is a process that is followed to distribute the food parcels and Paul is not who he says he is.
There is no individual in Ekurhuleni who distributes food on behalf of the food bank, it is done through churches NGOs and organised institutions.Mzwandile Masina, Mayor - City of Ekurhuleni
We can take 8,000 food parcels and stash them in someone's house, it doesn't work like that, it is unhygienic and we are supplying the entire Ekurhuleni.Mzwandile Masina, Mayor - City of Ekurhuleni
Masina says as the City they can account for all 11,000 food parcels distributed so far.
There is no way we can distribute 8,000 food parcels to one area, we rely on donations.Mzwandile Masina, Mayor - City of Ekurhuleni
There is no single food parcel that is sitting somewhere or in someone's garage.Mzwandile Masina, Mayor - City of Ekurhuleni
Just last week @City_Ekurhuleni Food Bank visited this old age home in Reiger Park which house 149 elderly and delivered food which @Radio702 dispute instead accuse me of being defensive when I state facts. Today we have delivered 11,000 dignity food parcels across. pic.twitter.com/51nSCd42r4— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 6, 2020
Callers from Reiger Park disputed what the mayor says and say they have never received any food parcels since the start of the lockdown.
I know for a fact since COVID-19 started, I don't know of a single person who received food parcels from the government or Ekurheleni. The mayor must tell us who he gave the food parcels to.Jessica, Caller
Listen to the full interview below...
