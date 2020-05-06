Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure
The Daily Maverick has reported on the findings of an April 2020 survey titled Plight of the ECD Workforce which suggests that between 20,000 and 30,000 early childhood development (ECD) operators run the risk of closure if they do not receive the necessary interventions from government.
The survey - which was co-authored by BRIDGE, Ilifa Labantwana, the National ECD Alliance, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Smartstart and the South African Congress for Early Childhood Development - was forwarded to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.
Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says evidence shows that about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees.
About 68% are facing the risk of closure and within that 68% we looking at about 115,000 workers who stand to lose their jobs and their income source because they are working in the ECD sector that is not being supported by the state.Zaheera Mohamed, Director - Ilifa Labantwana
The centres that we focused on, majority are operated by women who do this for subsistence income, so there is no reserves built up by three to four months worth of cash to sustain them without any income, they literally dependant on the income they are receiving from fees from caregivers who are now also themselves in the same situation and also unemployed.Zaheera Mohamed, Director - Ilifa Labantwana
Even if centres do open in September, those that are there and can exist and operate are still going to find it incredibly difficult. There won't be places for women to send their children to.Zaheera Mohamed, Director - Ilifa Labantwana
Kids on the Move owner Priscila Green has described how her ECD is one of those affected, especially by the lockdown.
The staff members that I actually had are not getting paid at all, I don't have the extra money. I actually gave them half a salary last month and that is all I can afford at the moment.Priscila Green, Owner - Kids on the Move
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
More from Local
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni
Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.Read More
'There has been very little extension made to the NPO sector at this point'
Three hundred NPOs have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the difficulties they are facing during the COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says HR is compiling a list of those who were not paid their full salaries.Read More
Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers
The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock.Read More
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape.Read More
Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum
Forum president Fanny Mokoena says they are waiting for details to go and discuss the matter with the government.Read More
BATSA no more pursuing legal action over cigarette sale ban
British American Tobacco South Africa says it will pursue further discussions with the government on lockdown regulations.Read More
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths.Read More
How are public and private schools tackling fees during the lockdown?
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Independent School Association of SA's executive director Lebogang Montjane explain.Read More
[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security
Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece.Read More