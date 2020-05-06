Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure

The Daily Maverick has reported on the findings of an April 2020 survey titled Plight of the ECD Workforce which suggests that between 20,000 and 30,000 early childhood development (ECD) operators run the risk of closure if they do not receive the necessary interventions from government.

The survey - which was co-authored by BRIDGE, Ilifa Labantwana, the National ECD Alliance, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Smartstart and the South African Congress for Early Childhood Development - was forwarded to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says evidence shows that about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees.

About 68% are facing the risk of closure and within that 68% we looking at about 115,000 workers who stand to lose their jobs and their income source because they are working in the ECD sector that is not being supported by the state. Zaheera Mohamed, Director - Ilifa Labantwana

The centres that we focused on, majority are operated by women who do this for subsistence income, so there is no reserves built up by three to four months worth of cash to sustain them without any income, they literally dependant on the income they are receiving from fees from caregivers who are now also themselves in the same situation and also unemployed. Zaheera Mohamed, Director - Ilifa Labantwana

Even if centres do open in September, those that are there and can exist and operate are still going to find it incredibly difficult. There won't be places for women to send their children to. Zaheera Mohamed, Director - Ilifa Labantwana

Kids on the Move owner Priscila Green has described how her ECD is one of those affected, especially by the lockdown.

The staff members that I actually had are not getting paid at all, I don't have the extra money. I actually gave them half a salary last month and that is all I can afford at the moment. Priscila Green, Owner - Kids on the Move

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....