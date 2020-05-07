Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi

Thirty-seven foreign nationals waiting for deportation have escaped from the Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday revealed that the foreign nationals escaped on a Sunday after guards were protesting their working conditions.

He joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the matter.

I think two events coincided that led to the escape of detainees, the first event is that the Basotho nationals at the centre started some sort of a riot wanting to be repatriated immediately. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs

The second event was that disgruntled security guards also staged a protest and collaborated with the Basotho nationals, the minister says.

The security guards left the place at 2 pm and tipped the rioting nationals to do what they wanted to do and indeed the commotion at 5pm started with people climbing through walls and running away. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs

He says the contract with the company that runs the facility ends in November and the state will take ownership of the facility, he adds.

I say the escape was planned because I saw everything on the CCTV footage, they saw them escape but the officials couldn't do anything to stop them as there were no security guards. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs

