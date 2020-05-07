Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches

4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown

A touching moment between a four-year-old reuniting with her father after lockdown has us in our feelings.

Click here to watch this touching moment:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


