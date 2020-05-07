[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown
4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown
A touching moment between a four-year-old reuniting with her father after lockdown has us in our feelings.
Click here to watch this touching moment:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
