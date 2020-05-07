Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Z-A Etc founder and owner Sonja Zytkow who says the company started five years ago and provides young accessory makers to showcase their work.

The shop promotes South African accessory designers to not only local but to also international platforms. Sonja Zytkow, Founder and owner - Z-A Etc

She says the lockdown really hit the store hard as many events that were planned had to be cancelled and she is determined and will make sure that the store bounces back after the lockdown.

Listen below to the full conversation: