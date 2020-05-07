eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius

24-hours news channel eNCA has suspended its morning show hosts Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton.

The channel had come under heavy criticism after the duo shared their opinion on air about the ban of cigarettes during level four regulations.

eNCA suspended Mngambi and Dutton despite them offering an apology for their comments.

Eusebius McKaiser says the suspension is an overreach by the channel and censors its employees.

Xoli and Jane did not go rogue, they were asked by the previous editor to provide subjective comment at the beginning of a broadcast. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

Contractually they were doing what their bosses asked them to do. In law, there is no basis for a suspension because they did what they were asked to do. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

McKaiser says there were journalists at eNCA who had initially refused to share their comments at the start of their bulletins but they did them because the editor asked them to.

The worst sin to commit is for journalists not to call it as they see it. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

eNCA opened the editorial door for newsreaders to provide opinion and they got more than what they bargained for when the opinion was not what the bosses liked. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of SABC and someone in Hyde Park is behaving like Hlaudi Motsoeneg. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

