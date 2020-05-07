Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic?

The novel coronavirus has not only killed a lot of people, its effects have also meant that different sectors have had to shut its doors while the world continues to battle the pandemic.

Eusebius McKaiser and a panel of guests ask if the arts and creative sectors will survive the COVID-19 pandemic?

He chats to SA Cultural Observatory chief economist professor Jen Snowball, the Market Theatre Foundation chief executive officer Ismail Mahomed, Business and Arts South Africa chief executive officer Ashraf Johaardien, South African Guild of Actors chairman Jack Devnarain and Department of Sports Arts and Culture director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize.

South Africa doesn't have a formal definition of what 'the arts' is, but we would include museums, archeological sites, performances like live festivals and also visual arts and crafts, fine arts, photography and film and videos. Jen Snowball, Chief economist - SA Cultural Observatory

Mahomed says he believes that society does appreciate the industry as the sector has constantly being used to have a broader societal conversation.

You cannot take art out of our society. Whether the government appreciates the sector enough is questionable. Ismail Mahomed, CEO - Market Theatre Foundation

Johaardien says he is deeply concerned on how business will respond and whether it will continue to support the sector after the pandemic.

Mkhize says the government set aside R150 million as relief for the sports, arts and culture.

Qualifiers are art practitioners, technical people as well as coaches and freelancers are also covered. Vusumuzi Mkhize, Director-general - Department of Sports Arts and Culture

Devnarain says what artists are looking for is the actual execution of plans from the department.

