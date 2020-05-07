Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:52
MTN clients hit by double-billing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Today at 16:10
Courts prioritising cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
View all Local
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 7 May 2020 9:17 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Lonely Italian beach runner who escaped police later found and fined Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic?

7 May 2020 11:44 AM
by
Tags:
arts and culture
Covid 19
relief fund
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has not only killed a lot of people, its effects have also meant that different sectors have had to shut its doors while the world continues to battle the pandemic.

Eusebius McKaiser and a panel of guests ask if the arts and creative sectors will survive the COVID-19 pandemic?

RELATED: Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa updates media on COVID-19 relief fund

He chats to SA Cultural Observatory chief economist professor Jen Snowball, the Market Theatre Foundation chief executive officer Ismail Mahomed, Business and Arts South Africa chief executive officer Ashraf Johaardien, South African Guild of Actors chairman Jack Devnarain and Department of Sports Arts and Culture director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize.

South Africa doesn't have a formal definition of what 'the arts' is, but we would include museums, archeological sites, performances like live festivals and also visual arts and crafts, fine arts, photography and film and videos.

Jen Snowball, Chief economist - SA Cultural Observatory

Mahomed says he believes that society does appreciate the industry as the sector has constantly being used to have a broader societal conversation.

You cannot take art out of our society. Whether the government appreciates the sector enough is questionable.

Ismail Mahomed, CEO - Market Theatre Foundation

Johaardien says he is deeply concerned on how business will respond and whether it will continue to support the sector after the pandemic.

Mkhize says the government set aside R150 million as relief for the sports, arts and culture.

Qualifiers are art practitioners, technical people as well as coaches and freelancers are also covered.

Vusumuzi Mkhize, Director-general - Department of Sports Arts and Culture

Devnarain says what artists are looking for is the actual execution of plans from the department.

Listen below to the full conversation:


7 May 2020 11:44 AM
by
Tags:
arts and culture
Covid 19
relief fund

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153

6 May 2020 10:56 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekhuruleni Mayor Mzandile Masina

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

6 May 2020 5:59 PM

Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200113-gauteng-ems-edjpg Gauteng paramedics EMS

City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday

6 May 2020 4:22 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says HR is compiling a list of those who were not paid their full salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

6 May 2020 12:59 PM

The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141020lindela2.jpg

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

6 May 2020 12:41 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer

Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Forum president Fanny Mokoena says they are waiting for details to go and discuss the matter with the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

BATSA no more pursuing legal action over cigarette sale ban

6 May 2020 10:44 AM

British American Tobacco South Africa says it will pursue further discussions with the government on lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

calculator-money-business-payment-expenses-salary-income-companyjpg

[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security

5 May 2020 5:07 PM

Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

President Ramaphosa commends KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 response plan

5 May 2020 4:17 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives updates on President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius

Opinion

Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi

Politics

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153

World Local

EWN Highlights

Lesotho PM Thabane says he’s a step closer to retirement

7 May 2020 12:00 PM

DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate outlines plans for governing metro

7 May 2020 11:49 AM

Student organisations call for re-opening of campus residences for e-learning

7 May 2020 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA