'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'
Veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube's love for acting will be translated into a book about the craft.
The award-winning actor is popularly known for his television roles in Generations and Scandal and has featured in multiple theatre productions such as _The Lion King _and The Suit. Maake ka-Ncube took some time out to speak to Aubrey Masango about the art and why he has decided to share his life long learning and insights on acting.
I love acting because it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition. I am actually working on an acting book and basically having made my own analysis about acting and all that.Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Actor
You can't get into character, you only execute the actions that the character does.Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Actor
Acting is a craft and if you are a master of your craft, you have got to know what is it that you need to do in order to be able to execute certain moments in your performance.Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Actor
Click on the link below to hear more....
