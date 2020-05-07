'Don't use Zoom' - National Assembly committee hacked with pornographic images
Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak has warned government and big business against the use of Zoom for virtual meetings after a National Assembly’s programming committee meeting was postponed on Thursday when it was hacked with pornographic images.
Insults were also hurled at National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, who was due to chair the meeting.
Shapshak elaborates on the security issues that come with using Zoom.
Zoom has made what is a fatal trade-off between ease of use and security. Very easy to use but then you have to lower the security. Zoom has a whole bunch of settings that allow you to join meetings and as soon as you join the meetings you can share your screen with everybody else and that is what people are doing to show pornographic images, it has even got a name - it's called 'Zoom-bombing'.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
He has advised that government and business use Microsoft Teams instead.
Microsoft has emerged in many ways to be something of a bastion of a company. It has incredibly high corporate governance and it software is safe and secure and regulated.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
It is easy to use and it is secure.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
