'Don't use Zoom' - National Assembly committee hacked with pornographic images

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
100 Days of Coronavirus
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Brian Pinnock, Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert
Today at 15:52
MTN clients hit by double-billing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Today at 16:10
Courts prioritising cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
Last day to travel between provinces
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:20
Uber East partners with Exclusive Books
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Batya Bricker GM of Exclusive Books
Today at 17:45
Gauteng Command Council Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:13
Clip of Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend responds + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Marriott - 1'36"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Gillis - CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:43
EnviroSan and JoJo partner to create a handsfree wash facility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
Latest Local
Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics. 7 May 2020 3:39 PM
'Don't use Zoom' - National Assembly committee hacked with pornographic images Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak has warned big business and government against the use of the video conferencing software. 7 May 2020 1:25 PM
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
View all Politics
Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences 7 May 2020 3:24 PM
Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 7 May 2020 9:17 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Business
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
View all Africa
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

'Don't use Zoom' - National Assembly committee hacked with pornographic images

7 May 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
National Assembly
Porn
Zoom
committee meeting hacked
Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak has warned big business and government against the use of the video conferencing software.

Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak has warned government and big business against the use of Zoom for virtual meetings after a National Assembly’s programming committee meeting was postponed on Thursday when it was hacked with pornographic images.

Insults were also hurled at National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, who was due to chair the meeting.

Shapshak elaborates on the security issues that come with using Zoom.

Zoom has made what is a fatal trade-off between ease of use and security. Very easy to use but then you have to lower the security. Zoom has a whole bunch of settings that allow you to join meetings and as soon as you join the meetings you can share your screen with everybody else and that is what people are doing to show pornographic images, it has even got a name - it's called 'Zoom-bombing'.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

He has advised that government and business use Microsoft Teams instead.

Microsoft has emerged in many ways to be something of a bastion of a company. It has incredibly high corporate governance and it software is safe and secure and regulated.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

It is easy to use and it is secure.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Click on the link below to hear more....


7 May 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
National Assembly
Porn
Zoom
committee meeting hacked

More from Local

coronavirus

Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres

7 May 2020 3:39 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.

Read More arrow_forward

Coins, cash money, economy

SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA

7 May 2020 1:19 PM

Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions.

Read More arrow_forward

saa-plane-ewnjpg

SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa

7 May 2020 1:14 PM

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they are going to court to stop the retrenchments.

Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153

6 May 2020 10:56 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153.

Read More arrow_forward

Construction building children kids babies lego toys

Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure

6 May 2020 6:05 PM

Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees.

Read More arrow_forward

Ekhuruleni Mayor Mzandile Masina

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

6 May 2020 5:59 PM

Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus stimulus economic 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

'There has been very little extension made to the NPO sector at this point'

6 May 2020 4:40 PM

Three hundred NPOs have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the difficulties they are facing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

200113-gauteng-ems-edjpg Gauteng paramedics EMS

City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday

6 May 2020 4:22 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says HR is compiling a list of those who were not paid their full salaries.

Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

6 May 2020 12:59 PM

The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock.

Read More arrow_forward

141020lindela2.jpg

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

6 May 2020 12:41 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape.

Read More arrow_forward

New coronavirus spread swiftly around world from late 2019, study finds

7 May 2020 3:35 PM

CARTOON: SAA in ICU

7 May 2020 3:28 PM

Basic Education Dept urges all schools to refrain from opening prematurely

7 May 2020 2:50 PM

