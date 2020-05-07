SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa
South African Airways (SAA) largest trade unions are taking the fight to stop retrenchment at the airline to the labour court.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) want the court to declare the retrenchment notices that were sent to employees declared unlawful because the plan to rescue the airline has still not been seen by the unions concerned.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.
We are saying the business rescue practitioners do not have a basis in law to begin the process of cutting jobs or restructuring if they have not delivered on a business rescue plan.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
RELATED: Unions contradict each other on supposed new airline to replace SAA
This process that the business rescue practitioners are engaging in is unlawful and since they have been appointed they have done absolutely nothing.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
Listen to the full interview below...
