SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA
Business For South Africa (B4SA) is calling for the country to open economy with immediate effect.
The business group was formed to deal with the government's efforts to deal with the health, labour and economic effects of COVID-19 and the forum is warning that as many as four million jobs could be lost because of the pandemic.
RELATED: COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153
Clement Manyathela chats toB4SA economic intervention workgroup leader Martin Kingston to give more insight on the matter.
We are deeply concerned about the huge and devastating impact that COVID-19 can have on the economy.Martin Kingston, Economic intervention workgroup leader - B4SA
He says the only time jobs can survive is if the economy returns and is fully active, with companies adhering to safety precautions.
South Africa expects the peak of COVID-19 to be in September, therefore the country cannot stay under lockdown until then he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
