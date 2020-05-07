[LISTEN] Why you should check the fine print in your credit life policy

As some South Africans struggle to keep up with their monthly payments due to job loss or other reasons, in the period from 16 March 2020 to 25 April 2020 banks have provided cash flow relief, including payment breaks, to individual customers worth R7,74 billion according to the Banking Association of South Africa.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, however, a lot of people who were pinning their hopes on credit life insurance have been told by their respective banks that their policy only covers retrenchment, not loss of income.

In this week's chat with Azania Mosaka, Knowler shares a number of case studies on why it is important to check the fine print of your policies.

I am dealing with a lot of cases where people just fall through the gaps, through the policy wording. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Click on the link below to hear the conversation...