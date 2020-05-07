[LISTEN] Why you should check the fine print in your credit life policy
As some South Africans struggle to keep up with their monthly payments due to job loss or other reasons, in the period from 16 March 2020 to 25 April 2020 banks have provided cash flow relief, including payment breaks, to individual customers worth R7,74 billion according to the Banking Association of South Africa.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, however, a lot of people who were pinning their hopes on credit life insurance have been told by their respective banks that their policy only covers retrenchment, not loss of income.
In this week's chat with Azania Mosaka, Knowler shares a number of case studies on why it is important to check the fine print of your policies.
I am dealing with a lot of cases where people just fall through the gaps, through the policy wording.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Click on the link below to hear the conversation...
More from Local
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown
Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives.Read More
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant
Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal.Read More
[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes
A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.Read More
Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.Read More
'Don't use Zoom' - National Assembly committee hacked with pornographic images
Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak has warned big business and government against the use of the video conferencing software.Read More
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA
Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions.Read More
SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they are going to court to stop the retrenchments.Read More
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153.Read More
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure
Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees.Read More
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni
Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.Read More