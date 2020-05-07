[LISTEN] Why you should check the fine print in your credit life policy

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:43
EnviroSan and JoJo partner to create a handsfree wash facility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives. 7 May 2020 5:23 PM
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal. 7 May 2020 4:58 PM
[LISTEN] Why you should check the fine print in your credit life policy Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 7 May 2020 4:24 PM
View all Local
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
View all Politics
Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 7 May 2020 5:41 PM
Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy. 7 May 2020 5:27 PM
MTN new billing system hits customers with double debits MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O'Sullivan says the new billing system is going to be more customer-friendly. 7 May 2020 4:31 PM
View all Business
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] Why you should check the fine print in your credit life policy

7 May 2020 4:24 PM
by
Tags:
credit life insurance
Covid-19 Cashflow Relief
Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

As some South Africans struggle to keep up with their monthly payments due to job loss or other reasons, in the period from 16 March 2020 to 25 April 2020 banks have provided cash flow relief, including payment breaks, to individual customers worth R7,74 billion according to the Banking Association of South Africa.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, however, a lot of people who were pinning their hopes on credit life insurance have been told by their respective banks that their policy only covers retrenchment, not loss of income.

In this week's chat with Azania Mosaka, Knowler shares a number of case studies on why it is important to check the fine print of your policies.

I am dealing with a lot of cases where people just fall through the gaps, through the policy wording.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Click on the link below to hear the conversation...


7 May 2020 4:24 PM
by
Tags:
credit life insurance
Covid-19 Cashflow Relief

More from Local

180308 gavel-2-genericjpg

Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown

7 May 2020 5:23 PM

Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus stimulus economic 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant

7 May 2020 4:58 PM

Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

161126antidrugsjpg

[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes

7 May 2020 4:17 PM

A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres

7 May 2020 3:39 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150916hewlett.jpg

'Don't use Zoom' - National Assembly committee hacked with pornographic images

7 May 2020 1:25 PM

Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak has warned big business and government against the use of the video conferencing software.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coins, cash money, economy

SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA

7 May 2020 1:19 PM

Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-plane-ewnjpg

SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa

7 May 2020 1:14 PM

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they are going to court to stop the retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153

6 May 2020 10:56 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Construction building children kids babies lego toys

Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure

6 May 2020 6:05 PM

Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekhuruleni Mayor Mzandile Masina

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

6 May 2020 5:59 PM

Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant

Local

Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown

Local

SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa

Local Business

EWN Highlights

More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura

7 May 2020 6:30 PM

China says it backs WHO in tracing COVID-19, denounces US 'lies'

7 May 2020 6:00 PM

Expats stuck in SA appeal to Ramaphosa for help to return to Saudi Arabia

7 May 2020 5:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA