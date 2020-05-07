Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres
Gauteng premier David Makhura says he is worried about the number of infections in the province.
The province currently has 1720 confirmed cases, 1036 recoveries and 15 deaths.
Speaking at the briefing on Gauteng's statistics, Makhura also expressed concern over the number of recoveries.
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali has more.
The number of hospitalised patients is not that high but the infections are on the increase.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Premier Makhura says they are going to be going around testing community members and various people in shopping centres and malls.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
