'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together'

Africa At A Glance - Has Aid failed Africa and has COVID-19 exposed this? Can Africa reset from this?
Talkers/Open Line
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted. 7 May 2020 8:53 PM
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives. 7 May 2020 5:23 PM
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal. 7 May 2020 4:58 PM
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted. 7 May 2020 8:53 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together'

7 May 2020 7:28 PM
by
hotel industry
hospitality industry
COVID-19
Marriot hotels
Arne Sorenson
''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined."

The video message by Arne Sorenson, president of the Marriott hotel group, on the future of their business in the wake of Covid-19, was heart-breaking and heart-warming.

''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined,” he said.

The Money Show interviews Arthur Gillis of Platinum Hospitality Holdings about the state of the industry.

Marriot owns the brands and the marketing systems - we own the physical infrastructure - the bricks and mortar. And with the exception of two hotels they are all locked down.

Arthur Gillis, CEO - Platinum Hospitality Holdings

I did the deal in terms of the sale directly with Arne himself.

He is an extraordinary human being and exceptional leader.

Arthur Gillis, CEO - Platinum Hospitality Holdings

If only we had some kind of a timeline to tell us when we can go back.

Unlike Portugal where there is an entirely phased approach.....we have no idea.

Arthur Gillis, CEO - Platinum Hospitality Holdings

Listen to the entire interview below.

hotel industry
hospitality industry
COVID-19
Marriot hotels
Arne Sorenson

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms

7 May 2020 7:48 PM

Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?

books-484766-960-720jpg

Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg

7 May 2020 5:41 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder

7 May 2020 5:27 PM

The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy.

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN new billing system hits customers with double debits

7 May 2020 4:31 PM

MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O'Sullivan says the new billing system is going to be more customer-friendly.

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences

7 May 2020 3:24 PM

'Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences.'

Coins, cash money, economy

SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA

7 May 2020 1:19 PM

Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions.

saa-plane-ewnjpg

SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa

7 May 2020 1:14 PM

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they are going to court to stop the retrenchments.

screen-shot-2020-05-07-at-91705-ampng

Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching

7 May 2020 9:17 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

claim-deniedjpg

Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected

6 May 2020 8:00 PM

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.

lesotho-alcoholjpegjpg

India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry

6 May 2020 7:26 PM

In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide.

