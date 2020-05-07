[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes

A21, a global organisation dedicated to combating human trafficking, says the number of calls it has recorded has increased compared with last year.

The anti-human trafficking hotline says it received a total of 588 calls at the end of March this year while it only received 245 calls last year during the same period.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom explains the type of calls they receive.

Since the lockdown began we submitted 15 reports for investigation and some of them we have already received feedback. Rene Hanekom, Manager - A21 Hotline

A lot of the exploitations we are seeing now is moving online but we have had reports of people who frequent brothels who call in and say they have seen women being forced to sell themselves. Rene Hanekom, Manager - A21 Hotline

Hanekom encourages parents to read to A21 parent guide so they can know how to protect their children from traffickers.

Listen to the full interview below...