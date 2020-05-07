[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes
A21, a global organisation dedicated to combating human trafficking, says the number of calls it has recorded has increased compared with last year.
The anti-human trafficking hotline says it received a total of 588 calls at the end of March this year while it only received 245 calls last year during the same period.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom explains the type of calls they receive.
Since the lockdown began we submitted 15 reports for investigation and some of them we have already received feedback.Rene Hanekom, Manager - A21 Hotline
A lot of the exploitations we are seeing now is moving online but we have had reports of people who frequent brothels who call in and say they have seen women being forced to sell themselves.Rene Hanekom, Manager - A21 Hotline
Hanekom encourages parents to read to A21 parent guide so they can know how to protect their children from traffickers.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.Read More
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA
Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions.Read More
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic?
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic.Read More
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153.Read More
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni
Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.Read More
City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says HR is compiling a list of those who were not paid their full salaries.Read More
Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers
The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock.Read More
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape.Read More
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19
Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.Read More
Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum
Forum president Fanny Mokoena says they are waiting for details to go and discuss the matter with the government.Read More