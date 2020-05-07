MTN new billing system hits customers with double debits

Some MTN customers have been billed double by the service provider.

The telecoms company says the error occurred due to a new billing system.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O'Sullivan says they are doing their level best that it doesn't happen again.

The new billing system is going to be more customer-friendly and people are going to have more transparency on what they are paying for. Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for corporate affairs - MTN

We immediately reversed it and refunded all the customers and we are also going to refund all the banking fees they may have accrued. Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for corporate affairs - MTN

