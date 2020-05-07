MTN new billing system hits customers with double debits
Some MTN customers have been billed double by the service provider.
The telecoms company says the error occurred due to a new billing system.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O'Sullivan says they are doing their level best that it doesn't happen again.
RELATED: MTN denies sneaking in prices increases
The new billing system is going to be more customer-friendly and people are going to have more transparency on what they are paying for.Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for corporate affairs - MTN
We immediately reversed it and refunded all the customers and we are also going to refund all the banking fees they may have accrued.Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for corporate affairs - MTN
Listen to the full interview below...
