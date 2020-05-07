How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant
Business Insider has reported on the online list released by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (IUIF) that details all the employers who have received a special grant to pay their staff.
Companies such as Sasol, Mr Price Group, Damelin, a number of Bidvest businesses, some Protea hotels and Engen service stations are among those who have received payment.
Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the portal.
Go to the special portal for the TERS national assistance, that is UIFecc.labour.gov.za, hit 'list of employers'. It takes you to another page where you can download the list. If you are working on a cellphone it is slightly tricky.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider
It is really a vast list of just about every type of business that you can imagine throughout South Africa.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider
Click on the link below to hear more...
