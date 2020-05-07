Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown
The justice ministry says COVID-19 violations, murder, gender-based violence, femicide, domestic violence and sexual offences are among the cases being prioritised by courts during the lockdown.
These are among the new directives issued by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola under Level 4.
Spokesperson Crispin Phiri says part of the reason for this is to limit public attendance in courts.
The reason for us prioritising mainly these trials is because these have grave effects on our society when they are committed, so, it is in the interest of justice to ensure that we conclude them as quickly as possible.Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
Most importantly, the whole idea around the directions is to limit public attendance as much as possible in our courts. Only people who have a material interest in the case may attend courts, as well as the media. Judicial officers have the discretion from time to time to ensure that physical distancing in the court precinct and court rooms is strongly adhered to.Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
