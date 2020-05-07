Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

One of the businesses hoping to gain your support is Johannesburg based Bookdealers, which has been in the business of selling books for 31 years.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Bookdealers owner Doron Lockets to find out how the lockdown has affected the business.

We would like to be able continue to service our customers and we've found it very difficult with the lockdown. We have opened this week and we would really like people to support us by either coming into the branches or buying the vouchers. Doron Lockets, Owner - Bookdealers

