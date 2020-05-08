NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown
According to National Horseracing Authority (NHA) at least 60 000 direct and indirect jobs to be lost if the horse racing industry continues in hard lockdown.
The organisation says about 400 of horses per month face the prospects of being euthanised if racing suspension persists.
The industry is asking the National Command Council to give permission for the industry to resume controlled closed horse racing during Level 4 lockdown.
Africa Melane chats to the organisation's chief executive officer Vee Moodley to give more insight on the matter.
We sent an application to the National Command Council advising that the fact that agriculture is fully open and we believe that we should have started racing on the 1 May.Vee Moodley, CEO - National Horseracing Authority
He says their application is only for behind closed doors racing.
We will stage the horse racing event with no more than 65 people in a four kilometre radius and spread between 12 pm to 5 pm in the day.Vee Moodley, CEO - National Horseracing Authority
Listen below to the full conversation:
