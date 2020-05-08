[WATCH] Woman laughs when she has to apologise for what her dog did in court

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown

Woman laughs when she has to apologise for what her dog did in court

Social media is in stitches after a woman burst out laughing after she had to apologise for what her dog did to her friend's cat in court.

Click here to watch this hilarious moment:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: