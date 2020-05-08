[WATCH] Genius ideas on how you can reuse your toilet rolls

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Genius ideas on how you can reuse your toilet rolls

Social media is talking after @engineeringvids posted genius ideas on how people can reuse their toilet rolls.

Watch the video below:

Ideas for all the empty bog roll tubes you panic bought 😂 pic.twitter.com/KaAyPahElP — Engineering (@engineeringvids) May 7, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: