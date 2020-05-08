Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Africa Melane chats to Line 2 Design Creative Studio founder Abdul Abed who says things have been difficult in these current times.

After my internship I decided to start a business that could assist young professionals from previously disadvantaged backgrounds to start experimenting with ideologies around architecture and town planning. Abdul Abed, Founder - Line 2 Design Creative Studio

He says COVID-19 has halted all construction projects and all his company is doing now is design projects.

