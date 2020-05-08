You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7June

People can now move house during the Level 4 lockdown, these changes were published in the government gazette late on Thursday night by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

Up until Thursday, only deeds offices were allowed to operate but a few changes have been made, which come with strict terms.

The movements to new residences can only be done once-off and are permitted until 7 June.

The regulations say if you bought a house before or during the lockdown and the transfer was already facilitated, you will be allowed to move, along with your furniture or other goods.

Those moving will be required to produce a permit that can be obtained from a police station.