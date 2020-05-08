'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'
Overcrowding in the country's correctional services facilities poses a challenge to the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
The Mail & Guardian is reporting that there are claims that three to four men share a bed while some sleep crammed together at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, often referred to as Sun City.
The Department of Correctional Services has recorded 169 COVID-19 positive cases, with 60 recoveries in their facilities to date.
Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser, Mail & Guardian investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.
You have officials working in these facilities who can potentially be affected and carry the virus to the communities where they stay.Thanduxolo Jika, Investigative journalist - Mail & Guardian
The Department of Correctional Services admits to a certain extent that there is overcrowding in prisons but they are managing it.Thanduxolo Jika, Investigative journalist - Mail & Guardian
With the amount of evidence that we have been given, I am finding it hard to believe they are managing it.Thanduxolo Jika, Investigative journalist - Mail & Guardian
Listen to the full interview below...
