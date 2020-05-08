[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown
The longing for intimacy and sexuality and touch may be profound right now, especially if you are single says sexologist Dr Eve.
She says however it is a time of creativity for single people and suggests some ideas like nudes.
You are imagining the sex you want but you still want to have somebody to share that imagination with. You still want to be able to have an experience of being seen, admired and visible.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
If you find that you want to keep the sexual part of you alive, one way of doing that is feeling confident and comfortable in your own body and to take the time to put it out in a way that is going to be safe. It is a way of showing intimacy and connection....Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
Dr Eve emphasises safety, especially if you are engaging with someone online.
