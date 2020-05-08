[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Connie Ferguson
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Connie Ferguson
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Black Coffee
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Black Coffee
Today at 15:16
EWN: Body of teen found in Wewe River
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:45
World Move for Health Day this Sunday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson of Pharma Dynamics
Today at 15:52
ENCA suspends anchors after public apology
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 16:10
People can now move house until the 7th of June
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tania Koen
Today at 16:20
How you can spoil mom this Mother’s Day by feeding hungry families
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Glynne Wolman
Today at 16:52
Parole for prisoners during Covid- 19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 17:11
[Follow Up] Reiger Park food parcel saga
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
Father & daughter duo- lockdown song
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adrian Galliard, Musician
Emma-Jean Galliard, Musician
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Marshal Plan for Africa needed: America and Europe should provide direct cash transfers to Africans to alleviate the covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Dambisa Moyo - Global Economist and Author at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Ramaphosa authorises parole placement of some prisoners in response to COVID-19 In a statement, the president said the decision was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries. 8 May 2020 1:49 PM
Woman who used K-word charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane gives details on the case which was postponed to 17 June. 8 May 2020 12:48 PM
'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed' M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons. 8 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius. 8 May 2020 7:56 AM
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
View all Politics
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality. 8 May 2020 1:20 PM
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown

8 May 2020 1:20 PM
by
Tags:
Talking Sex
Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.

The longing for intimacy and sexuality and touch may be profound right now, especially if you are single says sexologist Dr Eve.

She says however it is a time of creativity for single people and suggests some ideas like nudes.

You are imagining the sex you want but you still want to have somebody to share that imagination with. You still want to be able to have an experience of being seen, admired and visible.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

If you find that you want to keep the sexual part of you alive, one way of doing that is feeling confident and comfortable in your own body and to take the time to put it out in a way that is going to be safe. It is a way of showing intimacy and connection....

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Dr Eve emphasises safety, especially if you are engaging with someone online.

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


