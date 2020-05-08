At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu on Friday briefed the media on public service operations under Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown.
RELATED: Senzo Mchunu explains plans to reduce public sector wage bill
The minister joins Clement Manyathela to chat about the plans for his department under level 4 lockdown.
The Public Service Department rendered services throughout the lockdown period. All we are doing now is making announcements towards the future and making sure that we are as prepared as we should be and as alert as we should be.Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration
He says each department had a duty to identify what was essential services and then workers were identified and remained at work during the Level 5 lockdown.
Now that we are at Level 4 and proceeding forward, we should intensify our preparedness and make it as if more workers are returning to work tomorrow. We should take precautions on cleaning and containing numbers that will allow for social distancing so that we prevent the spread of COVID-19.Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration
Watch the briefing below:
Listen below to the full conversation:
