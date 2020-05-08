Woman who used K-word charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property

A 55-year-old woman who was caught on camera calling someone the k-word at the scene of an accident in Roodepoort, has been charged with crimen injuria at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

In the video, which went viral, Suzette Oosthuizen verbally and physically assaulted a fellow motorist at the accident scene.

Clement Manyathela speaks to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane about the case.

We can confirm that Suzette Oosthuizen appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court today charged with crimen injuria, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property. Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA

She was released on R500 bail and the matter has been postponed to the 17 June for further investigation. Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA

