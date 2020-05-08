Ramaphosa authorises parole placement of some prisoners in response to COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Connie Ferguson
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Connie Ferguson
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Black Coffee
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Black Coffee
Today at 15:16
EWN: Body of teen found in Wewe River
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:45
World Move for Health Day this Sunday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson of Pharma Dynamics
Today at 15:52
ENCA suspends anchors after public apology
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 16:10
People can now move house until the 7th of June
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tania Koen
Today at 16:20
How you can spoil mom this Mother’s Day by feeding hungry families
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Glynne Wolman
Today at 16:52
Parole for prisoners during Covid- 19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 17:11
[Follow Up] Reiger Park food parcel saga
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
Father & daughter duo- lockdown song
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adrian Galliard, Musician
Emma-Jean Galliard, Musician
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Marshal Plan for Africa needed: America and Europe should provide direct cash transfers to Africans to alleviate the covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Dambisa Moyo - Global Economist and Author at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa authorises parole placement of some prisoners in response to COVID-19 In a statement, the president said the decision was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries. 8 May 2020 1:49 PM
Woman who used K-word charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane gives details on the case which was postponed to 17 June. 8 May 2020 12:48 PM
'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed' M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons. 8 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius. 8 May 2020 7:56 AM
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
View all Politics
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality. 8 May 2020 1:20 PM
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa authorises parole placement of some prisoners in response to COVID-19

8 May 2020 1:49 PM
by
Tags:
Prisoners
Coronavirus
COVID-19
In a statement, the president said the decision was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the placement on parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities, which are considered high-risk areas.

In a statement, the president said the decision was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries to reduce prison populations to adhere to social distancing and self-isolation regulations.

This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, gender based violence and child abuse.

This could affect just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000.

The SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights has welcomed the move.

The organisation's Miles Bhudu says it is long overdue.

It should have been done a month ago but it is never too late.

Miles Bhudu

I hope that the department of correctional services would in fact now start working with people that can assist them to deal with this calamity.

Miles Bhudu

Click on the link below to hear more...


8 May 2020 1:49 PM
by
Tags:
Prisoners
Coronavirus
COVID-19

More from Local

susanpng

Woman who used K-word charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property

8 May 2020 12:48 PM

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane gives details on the case which was postponed to 17 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182012-oparation-vala-6jpg

'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'

8 May 2020 11:08 AM

M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moving house packing boxes 123rflifestyle 123rf

You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7June

8 May 2020 10:35 AM

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-drjpg

COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported

7 May 2020 8:53 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180308 gavel-2-genericjpg

Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown

7 May 2020 5:23 PM

Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus stimulus economic 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant

7 May 2020 4:58 PM

Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

[LISTEN] Why you should check the fine print in your credit life policy

7 May 2020 4:24 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

161126antidrugsjpg

[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes

7 May 2020 4:17 PM

A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres

7 May 2020 3:39 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150916hewlett.jpg

'Don't use Zoom' - National Assembly committee hacked with pornographic images

7 May 2020 1:25 PM

Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak has warned big business and government against the use of the video conferencing software.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Woman who used K-word charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property

Local

You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7June

Politics Local

How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant

Local

EWN Highlights

This won’t fly! Comair may face legal action over business rescue decision

8 May 2020 11:46 AM

Ramaphosa hosts virtual meeting with heads of neighbouring countries

8 May 2020 10:50 AM

COVID-19 Update: Almost half of SA infections in Western Cape

8 May 2020 10:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA