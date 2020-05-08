Ramaphosa authorises parole placement of some prisoners in response to COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the placement on parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities, which are considered high-risk areas.

In a statement, the president said the decision was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries to reduce prison populations to adhere to social distancing and self-isolation regulations.

This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, gender based violence and child abuse.

This could affect just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000.

#COVID19 | The placement of qualifying sentenced offenders will take place over a 10-week period and will commence as soon as all Parole Board processes have been flnalised and all relevant rehabilitation and pre-release programmes are attended. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 8, 2020

The SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights has welcomed the move.

The organisation's Miles Bhudu says it is long overdue.

It should have been done a month ago but it is never too late. Miles Bhudu

I hope that the department of correctional services would in fact now start working with people that can assist them to deal with this calamity. Miles Bhudu

Click on the link below to hear more...