Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Marshal Plan for Africa needed: America and Europe should provide direct cash transfers to Africans to alleviate the covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Dambisa Moyo - Global Economist and Author at ...
Today at 18:13
SA wealth manager in new York on the state of the world economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Buy your mom a Mother's Day certificate and feed a family in need Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman explains why they came up with the idea and what is in the packs. 8 May 2020 5:00 PM
Body believed to be of missing KZN teen found in river #JusticeForBobo Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the people who were arrested include the tavern owner. 8 May 2020 4:42 PM
Gauteng Santaco looking to roll out sanitising booths at major taxi ranks Joanne Joseph spoke to Santaco Gauteng chairman Johannes Mkhonza on the Afternoon Drive to find out more. 8 May 2020 4:06 PM
View all Local
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown. 8 May 2020 12:51 PM
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night. 8 May 2020 10:35 AM
NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius. 8 May 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'

8 May 2020 3:56 PM
by
Tags:
Connie Ferguson
'The Queen'
ferguson films
Connie and Shona Ferguson
The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.

Power couple Connie and Shona Ferguson of Ferguson Films have decided to speak out following months of backlash from their fans and social media users for firing multiple actors from their productions.

The latest uproar came when news came out that Dineo Langa from popular telenovela The Queen has been fired.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Connie says it is time to set the record straight as the narrative has been one-sided.

The reason we didn't want to engage is because we didn't feel the need to, it was business as usual for us and we had a lot to do on our side.

Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

We don't fire actors, I don't like that word. Sometimes actors come, sometimes actors leave of their own accord.

Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

Ferguson says the role played by Rami Chuene of Gracious Mabuza was initially planned for one season only.

She adds that the character was expanded to other seasons but couldn't make it to Season Five.

It was very clear that the actress was not very happy with her story and she actually expressed it to us that she wasn't happy with her story.

Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

For us to keep Gracious Mabuza for the sake of keeping her and because she has a lot of following, which she does, was not serving the show and the actress. We decided to exit the character of Gracious Mabuza.

Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

Last year, veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara wrote an open letter to Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and accused Ferguson Films of exploiting actors while the company bagged millions.

Ferguson says Ndara's relationship with Chuene did not affect their working relationship.

We could not reach an agreement with the actress because the remuneration she wanted was way beyond what we could afford in our budget.

Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

The challenges the actresses face, we also face as producers.

Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

Listen to the full interview below...


8 May 2020 3:56 PM
by
Tags:
Connie Ferguson
'The Queen'
ferguson films
Connie and Shona Ferguson

More from Lifestyle

DJ Black Coffee

[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19

8 May 2020 3:30 PM

The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bed-pillow-duvet-sex-bedroomjpg

[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown

8 May 2020 1:20 PM

Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sello-maake-ka-ncubejpg

'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'

7 May 2020 12:29 PM

Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190221emoji1jpg

[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal

6 May 2020 2:52 PM

Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brain.jpg

[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain

6 May 2020 12:14 PM

Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried couple financial money stress 123rfpersonalfinance 123rfbusiness 123rf

[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions

5 May 2020 12:54 PM

Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

simphiwe-danajpg

[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos

3 May 2020 3:29 PM

The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-dad-father-black-family-kids-daughters-riding-bicyclejpg

Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside

2 May 2020 4:02 PM

Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-moinina-sengehjpg

Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM

Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19

Lifestyle Entertainment

You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Cele says Police Dept to release crime stats on quarterly basis

8 May 2020 5:52 PM

Govt must only consider sale of alcohol, cigarette at levels 2 & 1, says IFP

8 May 2020 5:30 PM

Denis Goldberg remembered for his humanity, sacrifices at memorial service

8 May 2020 5:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA