Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'

Power couple Connie and Shona Ferguson of Ferguson Films have decided to speak out following months of backlash from their fans and social media users for firing multiple actors from their productions.

The latest uproar came when news came out that Dineo Langa from popular telenovela The Queen has been fired.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Connie says it is time to set the record straight as the narrative has been one-sided.

The reason we didn't want to engage is because we didn't feel the need to, it was business as usual for us and we had a lot to do on our side. Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

We don't fire actors, I don't like that word. Sometimes actors come, sometimes actors leave of their own accord. Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

Ferguson says the role played by Rami Chuene of Gracious Mabuza was initially planned for one season only.

She adds that the character was expanded to other seasons but couldn't make it to Season Five.

It was very clear that the actress was not very happy with her story and she actually expressed it to us that she wasn't happy with her story. Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

For us to keep Gracious Mabuza for the sake of keeping her and because she has a lot of following, which she does, was not serving the show and the actress. We decided to exit the character of Gracious Mabuza. Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

Last year, veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara wrote an open letter to Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and accused Ferguson Films of exploiting actors while the company bagged millions.

Ferguson says Ndara's relationship with Chuene did not affect their working relationship.

We could not reach an agreement with the actress because the remuneration she wanted was way beyond what we could afford in our budget. Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

The challenges the actresses face, we also face as producers. Connie Ferguson, TV personality and producer

Listen to the full interview below...