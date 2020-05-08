Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Marshal Plan for Africa needed: America and Europe should provide direct cash transfers to Africans to alleviate the covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Dambisa Moyo - Global Economist and Author at ...
Today at 18:13
SA wealth manager in new York on the state of the world economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19

8 May 2020 3:30 PM
by
Tags:
DJ Black Coffee
Black Coffee
SBCNCSLY
The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.

Black Coffee says he has two more singles coming up before releasing a new album later this year.

Last month, the internationally acclaimed DJ released a song with American singer Sabrina Claudio called 'SBCNCSLY' which happens to be the title for his upcoming body of work.

He took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about the process of producing the song and more.

We were doing a gig together in LA about two years ago....we had conversations about doing work together and eventually we got into studio and created SBCNCSLY.

DJ Black Coffee

I always allow the artists that I work with to express themselves in the space that they are in when we work. I started creating the beat while she was sitting there with a pen and a paper and she started writing, so I guess this is where she was as a person. I think it connects with a lot of people.

DJ Black Coffee

The DJ has also been helping raise funds in the fight against COVID-19 through Home Brewed - a livestream of weekly home performances.

Every weekend we choose a different entity that is raising money to help in different ways.

DJ Black Coffee

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


