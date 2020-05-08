[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19

Black Coffee says he has two more singles coming up before releasing a new album later this year.

Last month, the internationally acclaimed DJ released a song with American singer Sabrina Claudio called 'SBCNCSLY' which happens to be the title for his upcoming body of work.

He took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about the process of producing the song and more.

We were doing a gig together in LA about two years ago....we had conversations about doing work together and eventually we got into studio and created SBCNCSLY. DJ Black Coffee

I always allow the artists that I work with to express themselves in the space that they are in when we work. I started creating the beat while she was sitting there with a pen and a paper and she started writing, so I guess this is where she was as a person. I think it connects with a lot of people. DJ Black Coffee

The DJ has also been helping raise funds in the fight against COVID-19 through Home Brewed - a livestream of weekly home performances.

My mission continues on week 6 of #HomeBrewed with @GiftoftheGivers whose COVID-19 response include getting the needed medical supplies into the hands of frontline workers who need it as well as providing basic food and water supply to those in need. #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/DVI0cydaHA — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 6, 2020

Every weekend we choose a different entity that is raising money to help in different ways. DJ Black Coffee

