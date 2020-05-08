[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19
Black Coffee says he has two more singles coming up before releasing a new album later this year.
Last month, the internationally acclaimed DJ released a song with American singer Sabrina Claudio called 'SBCNCSLY' which happens to be the title for his upcoming body of work.
He took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about the process of producing the song and more.
We were doing a gig together in LA about two years ago....we had conversations about doing work together and eventually we got into studio and created SBCNCSLY.DJ Black Coffee
I always allow the artists that I work with to express themselves in the space that they are in when we work. I started creating the beat while she was sitting there with a pen and a paper and she started writing, so I guess this is where she was as a person. I think it connects with a lot of people.DJ Black Coffee
The DJ has also been helping raise funds in the fight against COVID-19 through Home Brewed - a livestream of weekly home performances.
My mission continues on week 6 of #HomeBrewed with @GiftoftheGivers whose COVID-19 response include getting the needed medical supplies into the hands of frontline workers who need it as well as providing basic food and water supply to those in need. #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/DVI0cydaHA— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 6, 2020
Every weekend we choose a different entity that is raising money to help in different ways.DJ Black Coffee
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
More from Lifestyle
Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'
The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.Read More
[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown
Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.Read More
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'
Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.Read More
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal
Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.Read More
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain
Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain.Read More
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions
Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this.Read More
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos
The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita.Read More
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside
Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.Read More
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model
Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Woman laughs when she has to apologise for what her dog did in court
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Genius ideas on how you can reuse your toilet rolls
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Lonely Italian beach runner who escaped police later found and fined
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines'
Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill say magazine revenue has been declining over the years.Read More
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure
The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.Read More