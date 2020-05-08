Gauteng Santaco looking to roll out sanitising booths at major taxi ranks

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Gauteng says they have approached Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo to assist with funding in the roll-out of sanitising booths at taxi ranks.

On Thursday Santaco launched a disinfection programme at the Randburg Taxi Rank in Johannesburg, with sanitising booths displayed at its entrances.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Santaco Gauteng chairman Johannes Mkhonza on the Afternoon Drive to find out more.

Those booths work very well. It's a very good technology for a busy rank. They are quite expensive so we need to buy them in big numbers so that we can roll them out in all the major ranks. Johannes Mkhonza, Chairman - Santaco Gauteng

Click on the link below to hear more...