Body believed to be of missing KZN teen found in river #JusticeForBobo
Community members in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, are demanding justice for the alleged vigilante killing of 16-year-old Andile "Bobo" Mbuthu.
It is alleged Mbuthu was assaulted at a tavern after being accused of alcohol theft.
In a video that was widely shared on social media, Mbuthu could be seen visibly injured in a pool of blood.
The graphic video sparked the #JusticeForBobo on Twitter. He was reported missing on 27 April.
On Friday, police found a badly decomposed body of a person in Wewe river where it is believed it is the remains of Mbuthu.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
The remains that were found today, were found after six suspects were taken in by the police last night. The people who were arrested include the owner of the tavern.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The police are waiting for forensic analysis to determine if it is the remains of Mbuthu or not.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We are seeing the anger in the community where they say the family went to report the matter and were told because there were no witnesses they can only open a case of kidnapping.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The matter had to garner the attention of the media and the provincial commissioner to reach this stage.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
COVID-19 has caused the demand in food parcels to shoot up - Panyaza Lesufi
The Gauteng acting social development MEC explains the food distribution process.Read More
Buy your mom a Mother's Day certificate and feed a family in need
Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman explains why they came up with the idea and what is in the packs.Read More
Gauteng Santaco looking to roll out sanitising booths at major taxi ranks
Joanne Joseph spoke to Santaco Gauteng chairman Johannes Mkhonza on the Afternoon Drive to find out more.Read More
Ramaphosa authorises parole placement of some prisoners in response to COVID-19
In a statement, the president said the decision was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries.Read More
Woman who used K-word charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane gives details on the case which was postponed to 17 June.Read More
'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'
M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.Read More
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.Read More
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted.Read More
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown
Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives.Read More
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant
Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal.Read More