Body believed to be of missing KZN teen found in river #JusticeForBobo

Community members in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, are demanding justice for the alleged vigilante killing of 16-year-old Andile "Bobo" Mbuthu.

It is alleged Mbuthu was assaulted at a tavern after being accused of alcohol theft.

In a video that was widely shared on social media, Mbuthu could be seen visibly injured in a pool of blood.

The graphic video sparked the #JusticeForBobo on Twitter. He was reported missing on 27 April.

On Friday, police found a badly decomposed body of a person in Wewe river where it is believed it is the remains of Mbuthu.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

The remains that were found today, were found after six suspects were taken in by the police last night. The people who were arrested include the owner of the tavern. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The police are waiting for forensic analysis to determine if it is the remains of Mbuthu or not. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We are seeing the anger in the community where they say the family went to report the matter and were told because there were no witnesses they can only open a case of kidnapping. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The matter had to garner the attention of the media and the provincial commissioner to reach this stage. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...