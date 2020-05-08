Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Marshal Plan for Africa needed: America and Europe should provide direct cash transfers to Africans to alleviate the covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Dambisa Moyo - Global Economist and Author
Today at 18:13
SA wealth manager in new York on the state of the world economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
18:00 - 19:00
Buy your mom a Mother's Day certificate and feed a family in need

Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman explains why they came up with the idea and what is in the packs.

Spoil your mom this Mother's Day while giving to a generous course.

Angel Network is creating a little certificate for you to give your mom and the cost is the same as you taking her out for lunch.

The certificate will enable the Angel Network to feed a family of four for two weeks.

Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman explains why she came up with the idea to Joanne Joseph.

We have already sold 250 packs and each pack makes 85kg of cooked food. We have been able to provide 65,000 meals.

Glynne Wolman, Founder - Angel Network

The packs include mielie meal, rice, samp, sugar and cooking oil.

Glynne Wolman, Founder - Angel Network

You can email the network here: glynne@theangelnetwork.co.za

Listen to the full interview below...


