Buy your mom a Mother's Day certificate and feed a family in need

Spoil your mom this Mother's Day while giving to a generous course.

Angel Network is creating a little certificate for you to give your mom and the cost is the same as you taking her out for lunch.

The certificate will enable the Angel Network to feed a family of four for two weeks.

Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman explains why she came up with the idea to Joanne Joseph.

We have already sold 250 packs and each pack makes 85kg of cooked food. We have been able to provide 65,000 meals. Glynne Wolman, Founder - Angel Network

The packs include mielie meal, rice, samp, sugar and cooking oil. Glynne Wolman, Founder - Angel Network

You can email the network here: glynne@theangelnetwork.co.za

Listen to the full interview below...