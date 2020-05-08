Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - TC Maila
Voices and Choices
COVID-19 has caused the demand in food parcels to shoot up - Panyaza Lesufi The Gauteng acting social development MEC explains the food distribution process. 8 May 2020 6:14 PM
Buy your mom a Mother's Day certificate and feed a family in need Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman explains why they came up with the idea and what is in the packs. 8 May 2020 5:00 PM
Body believed to be of missing KZN teen found in river #JusticeForBobo Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the people who were arrested include the tavern owner. 8 May 2020 4:42 PM
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown. 8 May 2020 12:51 PM
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night. 8 May 2020 10:35 AM
NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius. 8 May 2020 7:56 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted. 7 May 2020 8:53 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
COVID-19 has caused the demand in food parcels to shoot up - Panyaza Lesufi

8 May 2020 6:14 PM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
Food parcels
The Gauteng acting social development MEC explains the food distribution process.

Gauteng's acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has explained how the demand for food has increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties the provincial government is facing.

Earlier this week Reiger Park residents called into the Afternoon Drive show and claimed that the area is being neglected in terms of the distribution of parcels.

RELATED: Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

Lesufi admits that more can be done.

The demand is huge but we cannot meet the supply, purely because we received over 400,000 calls of people that are looking for food parcels and have reached far less than that because the numbers are huge and the qualification criteria exclude the majority of the people that need to get the food parcel.

Panyaza Lesufi, Acting social development MEC

That is why we said to the national command centre we can't manage this thing with food parcels only. We need to have a R350 grant that can be given to anyone who is unemployed, not receiving a social grant and anyone who is not in prison because if you have got four people in a family and all of them are unemployed, at least they have R350 times four.

Panyaza Lesufi, Acting social development MEC

We as government, as I am speaking to you now, have only distributed 37,000 food parcels because we are distributing to targeted people. We were distributing food parcels as a temporary measure but COVID has made the numbers shoot up.

Panyaza Lesufi, Acting social development MEC

We are thrilled that from next week at least, those that are unemployed and those who need the food parcels will start to get the R350 grant that will assist them to buy their own groceries.

Panyaza Lesufi, Acting social development MEC

Click on the link below to hear more....


