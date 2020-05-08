COVID-19 has caused the demand in food parcels to shoot up - Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng's acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has explained how the demand for food has increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties the provincial government is facing.

Earlier this week Reiger Park residents called into the Afternoon Drive show and claimed that the area is being neglected in terms of the distribution of parcels.

Lesufi admits that more can be done.

The demand is huge but we cannot meet the supply, purely because we received over 400,000 calls of people that are looking for food parcels and have reached far less than that because the numbers are huge and the qualification criteria exclude the majority of the people that need to get the food parcel. Panyaza Lesufi, Acting social development MEC

That is why we said to the national command centre we can't manage this thing with food parcels only. We need to have a R350 grant that can be given to anyone who is unemployed, not receiving a social grant and anyone who is not in prison because if you have got four people in a family and all of them are unemployed, at least they have R350 times four. Panyaza Lesufi, Acting social development MEC

We as government, as I am speaking to you now, have only distributed 37,000 food parcels because we are distributing to targeted people. We were distributing food parcels as a temporary measure but COVID has made the numbers shoot up. Panyaza Lesufi, Acting social development MEC

We are thrilled that from next week at least, those that are unemployed and those who need the food parcels will start to get the R350 grant that will assist them to buy their own groceries. Panyaza Lesufi, Acting social development MEC

