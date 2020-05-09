Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself?

9 May 2020 1:58 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Nikki Bush
mother's day
SA lockdown
Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery.

"There's a lot of doing in mothering and we have to make time for being."

With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, parenting expert Nikki Bush looks at the many roles mothers play and the fact that they often take on too much at the expense of their own self-discovery.

It's especially true during this time of lockdown for moms who are working from home and overseeing their children's schoolwork.

Maybe at this time you should be giving your child some space to potter and ponder and maybe you should take the role of the observer, rather than the doer.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

At this time one of the gifts is that we get the opportunity to be with our children for so much time, which of course can be extremely stressful, but we have the gift of being able to observe our children in action.... Maybe you create a corner of the room where your child can unpack a lot of different toys and not have to tidy up...

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

The mom needs to take time to potter and ponder and to just be. This is such a big challenge for mothers because we are wired biologically to care, to be empathetic, to be like the protective mother lioness...

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

In order to be able to keep doing that, she asks, how do we fill our own cup as mothers?

Sometimes we actually get in the way of the natural process of our children finding their own friends and finding their own way.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

A thought for Mother's Day suggests Bush, is to ask a mother not what you can buy her but what she really needs.

So much of what a mother needs is actually a little bit of time alone for herself. That is the ultimate gift.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
Boredom buster: veggie stamp painting. Image credit: Nikki Bush

Bush also presents a special boredom busting activity - veggie stamp painting · which kids can use to decorate plates for a special Mother’s Day meal on Sunday.

You can find the details on toytalk.co.za.

Listen to the complete conversation below:


