Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself?
"There's a lot of doing in mothering and we have to make time for being."
With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, parenting expert Nikki Bush looks at the many roles mothers play and the fact that they often take on too much at the expense of their own self-discovery.
It's especially true during this time of lockdown for moms who are working from home and overseeing their children's schoolwork.
Maybe at this time you should be giving your child some space to potter and ponder and maybe you should take the role of the observer, rather than the doer.Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
At this time one of the gifts is that we get the opportunity to be with our children for so much time, which of course can be extremely stressful, but we have the gift of being able to observe our children in action.... Maybe you create a corner of the room where your child can unpack a lot of different toys and not have to tidy up...Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
The mom needs to take time to potter and ponder and to just be. This is such a big challenge for mothers because we are wired biologically to care, to be empathetic, to be like the protective mother lioness...Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
In order to be able to keep doing that, she asks, how do we fill our own cup as mothers?
Sometimes we actually get in the way of the natural process of our children finding their own friends and finding their own way.Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
A thought for Mother's Day suggests Bush, is to ask a mother not what you can buy her but what she really needs.
So much of what a mother needs is actually a little bit of time alone for herself. That is the ultimate gift.Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
Bush also presents a special boredom busting activity - veggie stamp painting · which kids can use to decorate plates for a special Mother’s Day meal on Sunday.
You can find the details on toytalk.co.za.
Listen to the complete conversation below:
More from Lifestyle
Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'
The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.Read More
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19
The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.Read More
[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown
Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.Read More
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'
Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.Read More
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal
Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.Read More
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain
Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain.Read More
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions
Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this.Read More
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos
The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita.Read More
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside
Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.Read More
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model
Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.Read More