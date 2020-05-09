Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now 1,910 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the total number of deaths in South Africa was 186. 9 May 2020 4:21 PM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz spells out the criteria for exemption and pleads with parents who are able, to pay their fees. 9 May 2020 12:14 PM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown. 8 May 2020 12:51 PM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people' The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change. 8 May 2020 3:56 PM
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19 The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year. 8 May 2020 3:30 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19 The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year. 8 May 2020 3:30 PM
[WATCH] Woman laughs when she has to apologise for what her dog did in court Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 May 2020 8:31 AM
UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now 1,910 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the total number of deaths in South Africa was 186. 9 May 2020 4:21 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'

9 May 2020 2:29 PM
by
Tags:
Music video
Dolly Parton
Ndlovu Youth Choir
Moutse Valley
Jolene
The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.
'Jolene' by the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Screengrab from official music video

Most of us are familiar with the plaintive strains of Dolly Parton pleading with "the other woman" not to take her man on her country staple, Jolene.

Now you can hear the country classic as you've never heard it before - South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir has turned it into a catchy "singalonger" with their unique version of the track.

Their beautiful video has a completely local feel and was shot in the choir's hometown, Moutse Valley, in Limpopo.

Take a look and a listen below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'


