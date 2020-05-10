The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
WC finalising 'whole-government' approach to lowering hot spot infection rate Premier Alan Winde gives an update after meeting the health minister, who's concerned about high infection rate in Western Cape. 10 May 2020 1:20 PM
M4M: Providing vital info for mothers in the uncertain times of Covid-19 Messages for Mothers was initiated just before lockdown to help women stay informed and encouraged, using digital channels. 10 May 2020 11:14 AM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown. 8 May 2020 12:51 PM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19 The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year. 8 May 2020 3:30 PM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'

10 May 2020 9:48 AM
by
Little Richard
Rock 'n' Roll
Richard Wayne Penniman
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.

Musicians and music lovers around the world are paying tribute to Little Richard, who died in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on Saturday at the age of 87.

The man hailed as the founding father of rock 'n' roll was born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932.

Image: Little Richard on Facebook

He had his biggest hits in the 1950s, including Good Golly Miss Molly and Tutti Frutti.

Little Richard was known for his flamboyance and gender-bending performances on stage.

Tributes have poured in on social media from fellow musicians and showbiz personalities.

"He was one of a kind" wrote Jerry Lee Lewis, now 85.

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards summed up the general sentiments with: "There will never be another! He was the true spirit of rock‘n’roll!"


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'


'Jolene' by the Ndlovu Youth Choir

[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'

9 May 2020 2:29 PM

The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.

DJ Black Coffee

[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19

8 May 2020 3:30 PM

The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.

screen-shot-2020-05-08-at-81707-ampng

[WATCH] Woman laughs when she has to apologise for what her dog did in court

8 May 2020 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-08-at-82853-ampng

[WATCH] Genius ideas on how you can reuse your toilet rolls

8 May 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

sello-maake-ka-ncubejpg

'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'

7 May 2020 12:29 PM

Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.

screen-shot-2020-05-07-at-81759-ampng

[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown

7 May 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Adele weight loss

Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral

7 May 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-07-at-83518-ampng

[WATCH] Lonely Italian beach runner who escaped police later found and fined

7 May 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-06-at-83254-ampng

Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches

6 May 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-06-at-81851-ampng

[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used

6 May 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now 1,910

9 May 2020 4:21 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the total number of deaths in South Africa was 186.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.

Boy child surgical mask computer homeschooling covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children

4 May 2020 6:03 PM

The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday.

david-moinina-sengehjpg

Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM

Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful

26 April 2020 4:27 PM

The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans.

captain-tom-moorejpg

[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!

26 April 2020 11:39 AM

After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single.

trumpjpg

I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks

25 April 2020 4:14 PM

The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control.

Coronavirus

Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage

19 April 2020 11:52 AM

Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK.

article-thumbnail1png

Your liver is tired of putting up with your bad habits

19 April 2020 10:49 AM

This World Liver Day, make sure you are educated on what about your lifestyle can be causing you liver damage.

Raccoon washing hands

[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral

18 April 2020 11:20 AM

Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon.

