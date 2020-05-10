The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
Musicians and music lovers around the world are paying tribute to Little Richard, who died in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on Saturday at the age of 87.
The man hailed as the founding father of rock 'n' roll was born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932.
He had his biggest hits in the 1950s, including Good Golly Miss Molly and Tutti Frutti.
Little Richard was known for his flamboyance and gender-bending performances on stage.
Tributes have poured in on social media from fellow musicians and showbiz personalities.
"He was one of a kind" wrote Jerry Lee Lewis, now 85.
The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards summed up the general sentiments with: "There will never be another! He was the true spirit of rock‘n’roll!"
So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020
I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do.— Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020
Little Richard is worshipped by anyone who loves rock and roll. He officiated Tom’s wedding to Dana York and having him there that day filled him and everyone in attendance with joy, awe and delight. He will be sorely missed by the music community. ♥️ to his family pic.twitter.com/tnCj0qRkpi— Tom Petty (@tompetty) May 9, 2020
The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists....has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020
"That guy, for raw rock n' roll, you can't beat him." - @OfficialKrieger— The Doors (@TheDoors) May 9, 2020
RIP pioneer & founding father of rock n' roll, #LittleRichard. The Doors were heavily influenced by early blues & rock n' roll, including the "Tutti Frutti" singer. #Legend pic.twitter.com/VACbpaHbqk
God Bless Little Richard.— Roy Orbison (@ROYORBISON) May 9, 2020
The great Rock 'N' Roll Hero has died today. Earth's loss. Heaven's Gain.
December 5, 1932 – May 9, 2020#LittleRichard pic.twitter.com/sw8AUGQzQq
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
