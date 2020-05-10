Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
WC finalising 'whole-government' approach to lowering hot spot infection rate Premier Alan Winde gives an update after meeting the health minister, who's concerned about high infection rate in Western Cape. 10 May 2020 1:20 PM
M4M: Providing vital info for mothers in the uncertain times of Covid-19 Messages for Mothers was initiated just before lockdown to help women stay informed and encouraged, using digital channels. 10 May 2020 11:14 AM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown. 8 May 2020 12:51 PM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19 The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year. 8 May 2020 3:30 PM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
WC finalising 'whole-government' approach to lowering hot spot infection rate

10 May 2020 1:20 PM
by
Tags:
Alan Winde
Western Cape government
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19
coronavirus infection
Covid-29 hot spot
Premier Alan Winde gives an update after meeting the health minister, who's concerned about high infection rate in Western Cape.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, and provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo at a press briefing on 9 May 2020. Picture: EWN

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was in the Western Cape on Saturday, where he gave a live update on South Africa's Covid-19 figures.

He said the province still has the highest infection rate at 4,809 cases, followed by Gauteng with 1, 910. (National numbers: 9,420 cases, 186 deaths)

The Western Cape also has the highest number of deaths at 88.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the minister was happy about Covid-19 medical preparations, and his concern was about the infection hot spots in the province.

I think it's evident that we seem to be a little bit ahead now of where the rest of the country are as you see our numbers versus the rest of the country, but also still our percentage of testing was still higher than anywhere else... the more you test the more you are going to find... We've also targeted testing.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

RELATED: Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work

We've got our hot spot strategy, so we'll be measuring that now over the next two weeks or so. We've got those hot spots in Khayelitsha, in the Tygerberg region, in Du Noon, in Witzenberg [Cape Winelands] - Ceres specifically. We're moving in, making sure that citizens are actually following the rules because, of course, the big question is always: Did the minister come to say that the Western Cape has got to go to lockdown Level 5? That's definitely not the case.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The premier reiterated that the province has to strike that balance between getting people back to work and keeping infections in check.

We've got a virus crisis on the one side, but the longer we are locked down the longer we end up having not only an economic crisis but a humanitarian crisis as well.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

We need citizens to make sure that we are not congregating, that we're adhering to the basic rules - your hygiene practices, keep your social distance and wear your mask, and we will do the rest.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde notes that Minister Mkhize has been misquoted as saying everyone who tests positive is going to be placed in a hospital.

Unfortunately that is not possible. We don't have sufficient beds for that... I think that's a bit of confusion between hospital and the quarantine and isolation. In Gauteng at Nasrec they've got quarantine and isolation included with hospitalisation, where we've got, say for our CTICC hospital that we're building, or our existing hospitals, we have separate quarantine and isolation, but the same practises.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

When you get tested [positive] you need to make sure that you are isolating yourself because you are, for those 14 days, infectious.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

We need to keep the growth from exploding. As we've said before, it doubles every eight days - that's the norm across the world.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde agrees with the health minister's statement that metros at the centre of the coronavirus spread could be taken back to Level 5 lockdown while less affected areas see relaxed restrictions.

We've got a number of municipalities in the rural areas where in fact we should be opening up much more so that we get economic activity happening there, bearing in mind that they need to be opening up with that 'new normal' set of practises.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Every single municipality outside the City of Cape Town are all less than, I would say, 50 cases and probably most of them are less than 20 cases. Surely they should be opened up and enabled to have much more economic activity.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde explains how the approach to dealing with the hot spots has evolved to a "whole of government" approach.

In Witzenberg in the Cape Winelands, for instance, they would be talking to the agricultural sector to say the payment of wages shouldn't be limited to a Friday but rather split up for different days of the week.

For example, what is our economic department not doing in that hot spot at the moment... that would be zooming in with those businesses to take that protocol level and the management of your business space to a much higher medical protocol level... The traffic law enforcement guys, the transport guys, taxis who we license as well as our traffic officers - how do we actually go in and police the traffic officers' space, the humanitarian feeding - how do we make sure that people don't end up congregating maybe around soup kitchens...

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the Western Cape next week.

Listen to the conversation with Premier Winde below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WC finalising 'whole-government' approach to lowering hot spot infection rate


