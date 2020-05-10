Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves

Organic farmers in the Orange Farm area have started a wonderful project which not only feeds needy families, but provides them with the tools to grow their own vegetables going forward.

The initiative is a collaboration between small farmer Tim Abaa and SEED Community’s Green Business College.

The Ubuntu Project. Image: Tim Abaa on Facebook

_Eat-Ting _author and chef Anna Trapido says, importantly, the families are provided not only with food and the means to produce more, they get training and ongoing support to ensure they succeed.

They have been supplying food parcels with organic vegetables to needy families in Orange Farm and the surrounding areas. Anna Trapido, Author and chef

The small farmers have been making up these parcels of organic vegetables, but in addition to that they've also been providing needy families with seeds and seedlings and compost and more importantly, with training and support.... I think that's the missing element in a lot of small gardening projects is you give out seeds and then you go away. Anna Trapido, Author and chef

The public can order boxes of produce which are then delivered by the Ubuntu Fresh Produce Box Project (R300 a box). They can buy vegetable garden starter kits as well.

Buyers are also connected with the family their money goes towards providing with seeds and support.

Find more info at greenbusinesscollege.com or on Facebook.

You can also email info@greenbusinesscollege.co.za.

The farmers cover their costs and then the rest of the money is going into those small farming support projects for the needy. Anna Trapido, Author and chef

I've never seen such beautiful organic veg... This is the spirit of ubuntu. It's about empathy, it's about community, it's about recognising that none of us can survive if the most vulnerable amongst us don't survive. Anna Trapido, Author and chef

For more detail, take a listen: