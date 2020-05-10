Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves
Organic farmers in the Orange Farm area have started a wonderful project which not only feeds needy families, but provides them with the tools to grow their own vegetables going forward.
The initiative is a collaboration between small farmer Tim Abaa and SEED Community’s Green Business College.
_Eat-Ting _author and chef Anna Trapido says, importantly, the families are provided not only with food and the means to produce more, they get training and ongoing support to ensure they succeed.
They have been supplying food parcels with organic vegetables to needy families in Orange Farm and the surrounding areas.Anna Trapido, Author and chef
The small farmers have been making up these parcels of organic vegetables, but in addition to that they've also been providing needy families with seeds and seedlings and compost and more importantly, with training and support.... I think that's the missing element in a lot of small gardening projects is you give out seeds and then you go away.Anna Trapido, Author and chef
The public can order boxes of produce which are then delivered by the Ubuntu Fresh Produce Box Project (R300 a box). They can buy vegetable garden starter kits as well.
Buyers are also connected with the family their money goes towards providing with seeds and support.
Find more info at greenbusinesscollege.com or on Facebook.
You can also email info@greenbusinesscollege.co.za.
The farmers cover their costs and then the rest of the money is going into those small farming support projects for the needy.Anna Trapido, Author and chef
I've never seen such beautiful organic veg... This is the spirit of ubuntu. It's about empathy, it's about community, it's about recognising that none of us can survive if the most vulnerable amongst us don't survive.Anna Trapido, Author and chef
For more detail, take a listen:
More from Local
WC finalising 'whole-government' approach to lowering hot spot infection rate
Premier Alan Winde gives an update after meeting the health minister, who's concerned about high infection rate in Western Cape.Read More
M4M: Providing vital info for mothers in the uncertain times of Covid-19
Messages for Mothers was initiated just before lockdown to help women stay informed and encouraged, using digital channels.Read More
UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now 1,910
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the total number of deaths in South Africa was 186.Read More
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'
The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.Read More
Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz spells out the criteria for exemption and pleads with parents who are able, to pay their fees.Read More
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system.Read More
COVID-19 has caused the demand in food parcels to shoot up - Panyaza Lesufi
The Gauteng acting social development MEC explains the food distribution process.Read More
Buy your mom a Mother's Day certificate and feed a family in need
Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman explains why they came up with the idea and what is in the packs.Read More
Body believed to be of missing KZN teen found in river #JusticeForBobo
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the people who were arrested include the tavern owner.Read More
Gauteng Santaco looking to roll out sanitising booths at major taxi ranks
Joanne Joseph spoke to Santaco Gauteng chairman Johannes Mkhonza on the Afternoon Drive to find out more.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown
Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'.Read More
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself?
Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery.Read More
Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'
The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.Read More
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19
The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.Read More
[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown
Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.Read More
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'
Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.Read More
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal
Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.Read More
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain
Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain.Read More
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions
Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this.Read More
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos
The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita.Read More