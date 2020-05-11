702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19

The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015, the total number of deaths is 194 and the recoveries are 4,173.

However, these numbers become real when it is those you know who get infected with the virus.

A member of the 702Breakfast has tested positive for COVID-19 and in line with all protocols, the whole team then needs to go into self-isolation.

702Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on what has transpired.

When somebody close to us gets infected, you think about this a little differently. On Thursday when one of our team members wasn't feeling too well, the temperature was very high and he has subsiquently tested positive for COVID-19 and as part of the protocol everyone who has worked closely with the member must self-isolate. Bongani Bingwa, Presenter

Bingwa says his daughter was not feeling well over the weekend thus he and his daughter had to go for the COVID-19 test.

The results came back and both she and I are negative. I as the parent who has been out as an essential service, my concern was that I could have brought this into my home. Bongani Bingwa, Presenter

He says his main concern was to make his daughter feel comfortable when they went for the test.

I opted for the throat swab where they put that long earbud looking instrument, it's a little bit irritating, you gag slightly but it is not uncomfortable or painful at all. Bongani Bingwa, Presenter

