'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns'
For the past three weeks 702Breakfast has been highlighting hearing stories of small businesses which have been weathering the storm during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ninety One has been involved in 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign, investing in support for the country’s small and medium sized enterprises.
Africa Melane chats to Ninety One chief executive officer Hendrik du Toit, who founded Investec Asset Management 30 years ago.
It was all in one week that we in listed the company on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges on 16 March and on 23 March financial markets bottom rolled and the leaders of countries announced lockdowns and the world changed.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
He says South Africa is a market that they started in and it is a market that is very close to the hearts of Ninety One.
We really think that the victims of this lockdown and the fight against COVID-19 is the vulnerable and the poor societies and the small business entrepreneurs. And we just wanted to encourage them to come up with ideas to rebuild and to grow as South Africa needs a growing economy.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
