'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns'

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Vodacom hikes full-year dividend by 6.3% despite Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The upside of Down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nicola Kleyn - Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Povocoat to use prize money to hire Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
View all Local
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns' CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times. 11 May 2020 7:52 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people' The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change. 8 May 2020 3:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns'

11 May 2020 7:52 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
#702ShoutOut
CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times.

For the past three weeks 702Breakfast has been highlighting hearing stories of small businesses which have been weathering the storm during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ninety One has been involved in 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign, investing in support for the country’s small and medium sized enterprises.

RELATED: The Small Business Shout-Out on 702

Africa Melane chats to Ninety One chief executive officer Hendrik du Toit, who founded Investec Asset Management 30 years ago.

It was all in one week that we in listed the company on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges on 16 March and on 23 March financial markets bottom rolled and the leaders of countries announced lockdowns and the world changed.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

He says South Africa is a market that they started in and it is a market that is very close to the hearts of Ninety One.

We really think that the victims of this lockdown and the fight against COVID-19 is the vulnerable and the poor societies and the small business entrepreneurs. And we just wanted to encourage them to come up with ideas to rebuild and to grow as South Africa needs a growing economy.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Listen below to the full conversation:


11 May 2020 7:52 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
#702ShoutOut

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on 702

thumbnail-povocoat-yellowjpg

Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff

11 May 2020 9:14 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-08-at-90846-ampng

Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic

8 May 2020 9:09 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-07-at-91705-ampng

Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching

7 May 2020 9:17 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pastedgraphic-1tiff

R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic

6 May 2020 9:07 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ankas-kitchenjpg

Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries

5 May 2020 9:18 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

isidingo-company-logojpg

Isidingo Promotions and Advertising to use prize money to pay employees

4 May 2020 11:46 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

imagesjpg

Free weekend retreat for doctors, nurses courtesy of Phefumula Country Retreat

1 May 2020 10:19 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-90540-ampng

Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times

30 April 2020 9:08 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-29-at-91003-ampng

Bryanston Organic & Natural Market delivers fresh food and essential products

29 April 2020 9:15 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-28-at-91752-ampng

Gateway Print & Packaging provides hand sanitiser labels and posters in crisis

28 April 2020 9:11 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19

Politics Local

'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement

Politics

UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported

World Local

EWN Highlights

Winde says WC govt has plans to curb spread of COVID-19 in hotspots

11 May 2020 8:36 AM

Omotoso trafficking trial unlikely to resume today due to lockdown

11 May 2020 7:30 AM

Irresponsible & concerning – Political parties slam DA's call to end lockdown

11 May 2020 7:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA