[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Genius ideas on how you can reuse your toilet rolls

Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist

Former America’s Got Talent finalist, Daniel Emmet has out his own spin on Puccini’s Nessun Dorma and social media is loving that he is sounding beautiful and hilarious

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: