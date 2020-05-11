[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a video showing one triplet dancing while the other two watched on went viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

This is cute and funny at the same time

😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XchEep2OwX — Smokez BEASTLY 🇿🇦 (@smokezBEASTLY) May 10, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: