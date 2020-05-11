Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic

Africa Melane chats to Povocoat owner Steve Dickson who says he recently started the business from an idea he had last year.

I saw that a lot of houses seem to look pretty but they never have colour and I realised that paint is very pricey.So I came up with a powder form product which you mix with water then you get paint. Steve Dickson, Owner - Povocoat

He says he had a machine commissioned and it was finally installed the day before South Africa went into lockdown.

I will use the price money towards hiring a couple of labour staff. Steve Dickson, Owner - Povocoat

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation: