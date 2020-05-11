'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the release of 19,000 inmates from prison will help the prisons cope with air circulation and dealing with the spread of COVID-19.
To date, 230 correctional services inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 91 people have recovered.
Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.
Speaking to Ray White, who is standing in for Eusebius McKaiser, Lamola says the people who are going to be released were going to be released within the next two years.
RELATED: Ramaphosa authorises parole placement of some prisoners in response to COVID-19
These are offenders that have been convicted and their parole consideration dates are within the next two years. At some stage they were going to be released, they were heading towards parole.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
RELATED: Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread
He adds that the convicts were convicted for minor crimes.
This is a category that is said to be non-violent crimes. They have undergone our own rehabilitation programmes.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans
MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.Read More
Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday
The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.Read More
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015.Read More
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu
Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.Read More
'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'
M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.Read More
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.Read More
NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown
National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius.Read More
[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes
A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.Read More
Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.Read More