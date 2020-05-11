Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has outlined the criteria for applications for the R350 social relief of distress grants.

Applications are open.

At the weekend, the agency and the social development department announced their readiness for the implementation.

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.

Applicants must be:

Above the age of 18;

Unemployed;

Not receiving any income;

Not receiving any social grant;

Not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and does not qualify to receive unemployment insurance benefits;

Not receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme; and

Prospective Applicants will need to provide the following compulsory information for processing of their applications:

– Identity Number; – Name and Surname as captured in the ID (and initials); – Gender and Disability; – Banking details – Bank Name and Account Number; – Contact details – Cell phone number; – Residential Address (no proof required)

Qualifying citizens can apply via the following channels:

Whatsapp - 0820468553

SMS - 1347737#

Email - SRD@sassa.gov.za