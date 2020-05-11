KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday
Two KwaZulu-Natal hospitals that were closed in April after staff and patients tested positive for COVID-19 are expected to reopen on Monday.
Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti and St Augustine's Hospital in Durban had to close their doors after reporting an alarming number of the novel coronavirus cases.
At least 66 people, including 45 healthcare workers, tested positive at St Augustine Hospital.
RELATED: St Augustine's Hospital closed as 48 staffers test positive for COVID-19
A week later, Kingsway Hospital was closed after it emerged that several frontline workers and patients had contracted the virus.
The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to reopen their doors.
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans
MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.Read More
Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.Read More
'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the convicts were going to be released in the next two years.Read More
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015.Read More
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu
Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.Read More
'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'
M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.Read More
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.Read More
NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown
National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius.Read More
[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes
A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.Read More
Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.Read More