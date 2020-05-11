KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday

Two KwaZulu-Natal hospitals that were closed in April after staff and patients tested positive for COVID-19 are expected to reopen on Monday.

Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti and St Augustine's Hospital in Durban had to close their doors after reporting an alarming number of the novel coronavirus cases.

At least 66 people, including 45 healthcare workers, tested positive at St Augustine Hospital.

A week later, Kingsway Hospital was closed after it emerged that several frontline workers and patients had contracted the virus.

The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to reopen their doors.